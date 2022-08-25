Coventry City of Culture volunteers tie the knot
- Published
Two volunteers who met during Coventry's year as City of Culture have tied the knot in front of family and friends.
Love blossomed between Ian Oakley and Jayne Townley as they assisted visitors at events around the city.
They were married on Thursday at Coventry Register Office and were having a blessing at the Assembly Festival Garden, where they first met.
Mr Oakley said the ceremony had been "absolutely wonderful".
The couple met at a show called Circolombia at the festival garden last year.
"We both have disabilities and I remember Jayne had asked a question on the City Hosts Facebook page about where we might park for the event," Mr Oakley previously told the BBC.
"I suggested somewhere and asked if Jayne would like to meet up. The rest is history."
Mr Oakley, originally from Kenilworth, said he wanted to be a host after becoming involved in community activities during the Covid-19 lockdown.
His new wife said she signed up to make friends, but "never expected this to happen".
The couple completed more than 270 volunteer shifts between them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk