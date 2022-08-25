Luke Cleary ride-out: Seven arrests after fireworks thrown
- Published
Seven people have been arrested after police officers were hurt when fireworks were thrown at a ride-out in memory of a teenage motorcyclist.
Due to safety fears, people were urged by police not to go to the event on Sunday in Coventry, held following the death of 19-year-old Luke Cleary.
But large numbers attended and "pockets of disorder" broke out in the Longford Road area.
The seven people, aged between 15 and 48, were arrested on Wednesday.
They have been held on suspicion of affray and vehicle offences, and remain in custody.
Three suspected stolen bikes have also been recovered, detectives said.
Det Insp Stew Lewis said there was "absolutely no justification" for the behaviour on Sunday.
"The footage we have seen so far shows fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air where members of the public could have got injured," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk