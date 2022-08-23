Coventry: Labour councillor suspended amid anti-Semitism row
A councillor has been suspended by her local Labour group following comments made in a post about anti-Semitism.
Christine Thomas - who serves Coventry City Council - had already voluntarily self-suspended.
But Abdul Khan, deputy leader of the Labour-led authority, has since confirmed the whip has been withdrawn, with an investigation under way.
Ms Thomas has been contacted for comment.
According to a report in the Jewish News, comments attributed to Ms Thomas were made in a local party WhatsApp group last week, with people reportedly taking offence to a term used to describe a Jewish party member.
The newspaper said the language emerged during conversation about the extent of anti-Semitism in the party, with formal complaints about the terminology following.
The Labour group has been contacted for comment on whether the investigation is directly linked to the post.
In a Tweet, Mr Khan said Ms Thomas had been suspended from all roles, with a decision by the national party over her future to follow.
He added: "We will not stand by any individual who sows the seeds of hate and division. We reject discrimination in all its forms."
A report into the matter is due at the next Labour group meeting.
Among the positions from which Ms Thomas has been removed is her role as a member of the local authority's Licencing and Regulation Committee.
