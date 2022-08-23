Coventry: Labour councillor suspended amid anti-Semitism row

Christine ThomasCoventry City Council
Christine Thomas has been suspended from all roles at the council, the Labour group says

A councillor has been suspended by her local Labour group following comments made in a post about anti-Semitism.

Christine Thomas - who serves Coventry City Council - had already voluntarily self-suspended.

But Abdul Khan, deputy leader of the Labour-led authority, has since confirmed the whip has been withdrawn, with an investigation under way.

Ms Thomas has been contacted for comment.

According to a report in the Jewish News, comments attributed to Ms Thomas were made in a local party WhatsApp group last week, with people reportedly taking offence to a term used to describe a Jewish party member.

The newspaper said the language emerged during conversation about the extent of anti-Semitism in the party, with formal complaints about the terminology following.

The Labour group has been contacted for comment on whether the investigation is directly linked to the post.

In a Tweet, Mr Khan said Ms Thomas had been suspended from all roles, with a decision by the national party over her future to follow.

He added: "We will not stand by any individual who sows the seeds of hate and division. We reject discrimination in all its forms."

A report into the matter is due at the next Labour group meeting.

Among the positions from which Ms Thomas has been removed is her role as a member of the local authority's Licencing and Regulation Committee.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics