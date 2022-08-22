Coventry police hunt tool thief who 'mooned' witnesses
Police say they believe a thief caught on CCTV "mooning" witnesses from a getaway car window is part of a gang targeting tradespeople.
An accomplice was also recorded posing after tools worth about £600 were snatched from a van in Coventry on 1 August.
Police suspect they belong to a group that has stolen from more than 40 tradespeople in the city recently.
The gang has brandished weapons on some occasions, officers say.
"These brazen thieves have stolen tools worth thousands of pounds," said Det Insp Stew Lewis from the West Midlands force.
Security footage from the 1 August theft was shot in Fred Lee Grove where the offenders smashed the van's window to gain access.
Other footage shared by police shows a larger group armed with crowbars stealing from a van on Broad Lane before driving away in a black Audi.
"Tradespeople have been left out of pocket and badly inconvenienced," Det Insp Lewis said.
"[The group] also brandished crowbars and metal batons during some of the thefts and we're concerned they may be prepared to use violence."
Anyone with information, or has been offered tools for sale under suspicious circumstances, has been urged to contact West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.