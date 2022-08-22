Coventry butcher to close after 50 years amid rising costs
Owners of a Coventry butchers say they are being forced to close the longstanding business.
Earlsdon Traditional Meats is to shut for good on Saturday after operating for about 50 years, with Steve Smith and Jo Allwood blaming rising costs and a decline in passing trade.
They said the news had prompted an outpouring of support from customers.
But the decision was made after Mr Smith put £15,000 of his own money into the shop this year to keep it going.
He said costs at the store on High Street in Earlsdon had gone up across the board, including packaging and utilities bills.
"And with the closure of three banks and a building society along the high street, footfall has dropped possibly 40%," he added.
He told the BBC: "It's tough for a small business to try and cover these costs.
"We're struggling as it is and with everything else going up, it makes it impossible to make a living."
Mr Smith said the decision to close had been taken now as customers would otherwise soon begin to put in orders for Christmas and he was determined to avoid letting them down.
Ms Allwood said she had "cried a few times this week" while discussing the situation with customers.
"You wouldn't be able to go to the supermarket and ask for two sausages and one slice of bacon," she said.
"Our elderly customers, that's what they like - to come in, ask for [goods] and also to chat to us about the day that they're having. You know, it's the personal touch."
Mr Smith said the variety of shops needed on a high street to attract customers had gone.
"There's a lot of coffee shops, barbers... [but] you need a good range of shops," he said.
"You need your butcher, you need your baker, you need your fruit and veg shops. You need all these little independent shops."
