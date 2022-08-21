Police shut Coventry road for ride out biker tribute
Police closed a road in Coventry where a group of motorcyclists gathered to pay tribute to a teenager killed in a crash.
Luke Cleary, 17, died after his motorbike collided with a car on Longford Road, near St Thomas Church, on Wednesday at about 23:30 BST.
National Express West Midlands warned passengers that bus diversions were in place on Sunday afternoon.
West Midlands Police had advised riders to avoid the area.
In a statement the force said: "We know many are wishing to pay their respects to Luke, however we'd ask you to think carefully before attending.
"While we fully understand the strength of feeling around Luke's untimely and tragic death, there is no justification for this type of behaviour."
Flowers, balloons and pictures have been placed at the scene of the fatal crash.
Stagecoach Midlands tweeted: "Due to Longford Road, Coventry, being blocked by a gathering of motorcycles. The road has been closed by the police.
"All buses will divert along the A444 until further notice."
