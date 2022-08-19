Afghanistan: Refugee family overcome 'culture shock' of Coventry
A former interpreter for the British and US armies who fled Afghanistan with his family said he hopes to make his dreams come true in the UK.
Zaid (not his real name) left the country with his wife and children two days before the Taliban took over.
They were relocated to Coventry which he described as "a culture shock".
"We had to accept that we are never returning to what we once called home, and that Coventry was our new home," Zaid said.
The family thought they would stay when they heard the Taliban were invading in August 2021.
But a British colleague told him he had to leave as he and his family would be in danger due to his work for the British and American forces.
They were flown to Birmingham and given support for a year when they moved to Coventry.
Zaid said it was difficult at first: "We had to start from scratch and rebuild our lives."
"In the first few months it was challenging, we were homesick, had a culture shock and we had to accept the reality."
But he said they focused on what they could achieve and he has been looking for funding so he can study forensic investigation at a university in England.
His wife has been learning English and looking for a job while his children have career ambitions.
"My daughters want to study and one day open a school in Afghanistan that shows respect to their students," Zaid said.
"My son wants to be an engineer he says. I will look forward to seeing him graduate as an engineer one day."
He has also been volunteering with the Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre as an interpreter for others from Afghanistan.
"I want to help as much as I can."
