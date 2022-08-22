Coventry City of Culture volunteers now set to marry
- Published
Two volunteers who met during Coventry's year as City of Culture are set to get married and have a blessing at the venue where they first met.
Ian Oakley and Jayne Townley signed up to be hosts, welcoming visitors and assisting audiences at events, and met at the Assembly Festival Garden.
After growing closer as they worked together, the pair will marry on 25 August.
Ms Townley said she signed up to make friends "but never expected this".
Mr Oakley said they met at a show called Circolombia at the festival garden about a year ago.
"We both have disabilities and I remember Jayne had asked a question on the City Hosts Facebook page about where we might park for the event," he said.
"Real celebration"
"I suggested somewhere and asked if Jayne would like to meet up. The rest is history."
Ms Townley, from Coventry, said she signed up to be a host to make new friends support the city's year of culture, which ended in May.
Mr Oakley, originally from Kenilworth, said he wanted to be a host after becoming involved in community activities during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The couple have now completed more than 270 volunteer shifts between them and have been nominated for City Host of the month.
"It was amazing really. I signed up to be a city host to make friends in Coventry but I never expected this to happen," Ms Townley said.
"We can't wait for the wedding now and we are so grateful for all the support that we've had from so many people.
"It's going to be a real celebration not just of our marriage but Coventry's year as UK City of Culture and the Assembly Festival Garden being here."
The pair will marry at Coventry Register Office, followed by a blessing in the garden days before it closes.
Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: "From the beginning, we always said that the programme would enable hosts to widen their social circle and make new friends, but little did we know it would help some find love."
