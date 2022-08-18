Work starts on damaged Coventry Building Society Arena pitch
Work has started at the Coventry Building Society Arena to improve the pitch after a string of Coventry City matches were called off.
Saturday's match against Huddersfield was the third postponement, with the pitch deemed unsafe to use.
The stadium hosted 65 rugby sevens matches during the recent Commonwealth Games.
On Wednesday, Coventry City and stadium landlords Wasps reached an agreement to make urgent repairs.
The Sky Blues tweeted on Thursday that work had already begun.
It will see new synthetic fibres stitched into the ground to help provide stability and encourage the grass to grow stronger in the future.
More damaged areas of the pitch will receive special attention, the club added.
The work is expected to continue over the next week and it is hoped the pitch will be ready to host Preston North End on 31 August.
