Gas cannisters found after spate of fires in Coventry wood
- Published
Gas cannisters were among litter collected by volunteers following a spate of small fires in a wood.
Residents living near Limbrick Wood in Coventry believe the fires were started deliberately.
Some trees had to be removed because of the damage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The fires at the start of August affected a clearing in the wood, which is in the Tile Hill area.
City councillor Peter Male said there had been a "spate of recent fires and anti-social behaviour".
Mr Male described the wood as a "precious natural resource" and wanted to see it remain "safe and accessible".
Litter picker Phil Burke said volunteers "filled five or six bags" with rubbish and said more picks might be organised.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk