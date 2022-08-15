Five people arrested for murder in Nuneaton are released on bail
- Published
Five people who were arrested for the death of a woman found in a house, have been released on bail.
Following a report of a disturbance, police found the woman in a property in Bucks Hill, Nuneaton, shortly after 01:00 BST on 13 August.
A post-mortem carried out on Sunday, was inconclusive.
Three men and two women, aged between 32 and 43-years-old, have been released on bail until next month as inquiries continue.
Det Supt Caroline Corfield said: "An investigation has begun and we are working to establish the circumstances of the woman's death, which is unexplained at this time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.