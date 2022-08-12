Abbey Fields: Nothing can be done to help fish in low level lake
- Published
More fish are expected to die at a lake due to the ongoing extreme heat, a council has said.
So far about 75 fish have perished due to low water levels at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth, according to Warwick District Council.
Levels were too low to aerate the water, the authority said, and it had been told to cease temporarily adding water from the mains by Severn Trent.
It said it had "explored every option" but "sadly" there would be more deaths.
Relocating fish would be too difficult to carry out due to the lake's low level and the unlikelihood of the fish surviving the journey in the extreme temperatures, it explained.
Kenilworth resident Rebecca Wilson said there was a "prevalent stench" at the lake and described the sight as "thoroughly distressing."
The council said it had been in close contact with the Environment Agency, Severn Trent and the local angling club and had "explored every option available to us to try and save the fish".
Until Thursday it said it was working to temporarily add mains water to the lake, however it had been instructed to stop due to the impact on the regional water network.
In a statement the council said it "understands how distressing this situation is for members of the public".
"It has been a very sad few days for council officers and contractors who have been dealing with this incident."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk