Huge fire rips through Coventry sports field
A large fire has ripped through a sports field in Coventry.
Six crews of firefighters were called at 14:50 BST to King Henry VIII sports fields and found 7,000 square metres (75,347 sq ft) of grass and scrubland alight.
Videos from the scene have shown thick grey plumes which could be seen from the A45 Stonebridge Highway.
No injuries have been reported, West Midlands fire service added.
