International Children's Games: Coventry welcomes competitors
- Published
Athletes and coaches have begun arriving in Coventry to take park in the International Children's Games.
The city will host 73 teams of competitors aged 12 to 15 years from 31 countries.
The 1,500 athletes are to compete in seven different sports to take home medals for their city.
Events will take place at The Alan Higgs Centre, Broadgate, University of Warwick and Coventry University.
Roads in the city centre will be temporarily closed on Friday for an opening event at the Assembly Festival Gardens.
Bayley Lane will shut from 18:45 BST, at the point where it crosses Earl Street and Cuckoo Lane, for the procession.
Little Park Street will also close from 20:00 at the junction with Salt Lane, with charging and parking bays suspended.
The road closures should end by 22:00, the council said.
Deputy council leader Abdul Salam Khan said the city was "elated" to be holding the competition so soon after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
"The young athletes taking part will hugely benefit from this," he added.
Equipment used at the games will be used in the 3 x 3 basketball competition.
Competitions start on Saturday in 3 x 3 basketball, athletics, climbing, football, swimming, table tennis and tennis, with para-sport competitions included.
Athletes will hold training sessions on Friday.
Members of the public are invited to spectate at any of the sports competitions and are able to turn up and watch without tickets.
