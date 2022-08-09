Kingsbury stabbing: Teenage boy arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.
Police were called to a report of a stabbing in Piccadilly, Kingsbury, at about 19:45 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen, where he remains, the force added.
The teenager was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has since been bailed pending further investigations.
Police said the suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
