Man in serious condition after Kingsbury stabbing
A man is in a serious condition after being stabbed in the stomach.
Police were called on Sunday to a report of a stabbing at Piccadilly, Kingsbury, at about 19:45 BST, Warwickshire Police said.
The victim, in his 20s, remains in hospital.
Det Sgt Paul Sartoris said no arrests had been made, inquiries are ongoing and appealed for any witnesses to contact police.
"I recognise this incident will cause great concern to the local community and want to reassure the public that a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding it," he said.
It is thought to have been an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community, he added.
