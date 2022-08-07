Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads
- Published
A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire.
National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick.
Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned of road diversions.
Water company Severn Trent attended the scene to deal with the burst main.
The A46 between the A452 near Kenilworth and the M40 was also closed in both directions.
The women's road race started at 08:00 BST and finished with Australian Georgia Baker taking gold.
The men's road race was set to begin from Myton Road in Warwick at 12:30 BST.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk