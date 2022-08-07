Commonwealth Games: Warwick plays host to road racers

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Women's road race
Following the leader on the outskirts of Warwick in a women's race which was tightly contested throughout

Some of the world's top road racers were greeted by thousands of enthusiastic cycling fans on a sun-kissed Sunday in Warwickshire.

The penultimate day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa host both the men's and women's road races.

"This is a celebration, this is a chance to show off," said Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council.

"This is a chance for our community to break out after Covid, the pandemic, the cost of living crisis.

"There are more smiles per mile in Warwick today than you could ever imagine."

Crowds were out in Royal Leamington Spa just after 08:00 BST to welcome the women racers on their first lap
Warwick businesses were hoping for a bumper day as thousands of people headed for the town
The riders passed the 12th century Lord Leycester Hospital on their way out of Warwick
Warwick residents were out in force throughout Sunday as the cyclists raced past at very close quarters

Georgia Baker won women's gold - her third of the Games - in a sprint finish, as Australia continued to rule the roads after Thursday's individual time trials successes in Wolverhampton.

The afternoon's men's race was won, with the second sprint finish of the day, by New Zealand's Aaron Gate - his fourth gold medal of the Games.

David Davies/PA Wire
Australia's Georgia Baker celebrates gold as Scotland's Neah Evans (right) takes silver
David Davies/PA Wire
New Zealand’s Aaron Gate celebrates victory in Warwick

Just like Wednesday's mountain biking at Cannock Chase, and Thursday's time trials in the Black Country, the Warwickshire road races drew massive crowds to what was largely a free-to-watch event.

Setting off from Warwick's Myton Fields, heading out to Hampton Magna, then back to Warwick and on to Leamington Spa, the women completed seven laps in their 70-mile (112km) race, while there were 10 laps for the men in their 100-mile (160km) event.

Cyclists head over a deserted A46, which had been closed by overnight flooding
Motorcycle outriders enjoyed their interaction with crowds all around the Warwickshire route
Crowds built throughout the day on a tight bend at Hatton, not far from Warwick Parkway railway station
Villagers at Hampton Magna turned out in force to witness international sport on their rural doorsteps
The route provided cyclists with tight turns on country lanes as well as urban streets with speed humps
David Davies/PA Wire
The Black Cyclists Network set up base near Warwick Castle to back cyclists from Ghana
David Davies/PA Wire
Wales' Tour de France star Geraint Thomas was one of the main attractions on the streets of Warwick
David Davies/PA Wire
Thomas made a gallant bid for gold in the closing stages of the race, but had to settle for eighth place

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will end on Monday evening, with the closing ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics