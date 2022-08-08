Warwick's Jess Carter reflects on "incredible" Euros win
One of England's Euro 2022 winning players said it was an "incredible moment" to bring home the trophy.
Defender Jess Carter, from Warwick, was part of the England squad who won the Euros, coming on during the triumph against Northern Ireland.
After starting playing for Warwick Juniors she said she "never really thought it would happen".
"It is incredible to see how the women's game has gone," she said.
The 24-year-old made her England debut in 2017 but had to wait four years for two further caps, which came in wins against Austria and Latvia in November.
Carter also helped Chelsea secure the domestic treble in December.
On 31 July England beat Germany 2-1 when substitute Chloe Kelly poked home a loose ball from a corner to send the raucous record crowd of 87,192 into a frenzy with 10 minutes of extra time remaining.
"It was an incredible moment," Carter said.
"You kind of just get through a tournament, you just tick along each day but to get to that moment and finally win it is, I think, an indescribable feeling.
"For me, everybody plays a massive role in the tournament, whether you get minutes or not - the team can't win without every single player being on board so in my opinion the amount of minutes you play is so irrelevant because we have all walked away with that medal."
She said she hopes the win will help more young women get into football.
"Part of our success, part of our motivation, was obviously to inspire people and that is clearly what we have done," she said.
"In order to help them feel more inspired they need to be able to have access to want to play football."
