Spectators urged to plan journeys ahead of Warwick road races
Spectators hoping to watch the Commonwealth Games cycling road races are being urged to plan journeys in advance.
Up to 15,000 people are expected to watch the event in Warwick on Sunday.
A number of roads will be closed for the event, with Warwickshire County Council advising people to arrive early to secure a good spot.
Councillor Heather Timms said "it is wonderful to be welcoming the world to our county".
Businesses have said they are excited for the boost it could bring to the town.
The Women's Road Race begins in the town at 08:00 BST with the men's to follow at 12:30.
Aside from the start and finish area on Myton Road, spectators can watch from any point along the course, inside or outside the town centre.
However, during the road closure period on Sunday, residents and businesses will not have access to the closed roads until the closures have been removed, with pedestrian access maintained with marshalled crossing points located along the course.
The council said residents who live on the route should check where they can park for the duration of the race.
There will also be two Commonwealth Games Festival Sites, located at the Pump Room Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa and at the Market Square in Warwick, where people can enjoy the atmosphere, it added.
"I'd encourage everyone to plan their journeys into Warwick accordingly and make sure they know where to park, where to spectate and to also familiarise themselves with the road closures, all of which are necessary to make this once-in-a-lifetime event a reality," Ms Timms added
