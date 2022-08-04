Amazon staff in Coventry hold sit-in protest over pay offer
- Published
Dozens of staff at an Amazon warehouse have held a sit-in protest over a pay increase offer of 35p per hour.
At one stage, about 100 workers were demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre in Coventry, the GMB union said.
Union spokesman Stuart Richard said the firm imposed the rise on staff and "the workers are saying it isn't enough".
Amazon said its pay was "competitive" and staff were also offered a benefits package worth thousands annually.
Workers at another Amazon warehouse in Tilbury, Essex, staged a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday over the pay increase offer.
"They are literally saying we can't afford to work anymore," Mr Richards said.
He said there was a possibility workers could continue the action and urged Amazon to come to an agreement with the workforce.
