Swans treated after oil spill in Leamington Spa river
A number of swans have been treated after being coated in oil following a spill in a river in Warwickshire.
The Environment Agency (EA) responded to reports of the oil spill on the River Leam in Leamington Spa earlier.
Officers were able to contain the spill using a boom and it was soaked up using absorbent pads to remove it from the water.
The agency said the affected swans had been checked over by the RSPCA and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
"The oil was inaccessible from the river bank but the team were able to access the area by boat," a spokesperson for the EA said.
"We are working with Severn Trent Water to investigate the source of the pollution."
