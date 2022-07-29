New van to detect drivers on mobile phones in Warwickshire trial
- Published
A new van able to detect if drivers are using a mobile phone at the wheel will be trialled in Warwickshire.
Equipped with several cameras, footage captured is processed using artificial intelligence, allowing it to also identify drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts.
The vehicle is being operated as a partnership between Warwickshire Police and National Highways.
It will target motorways and major A-roads in the county.
Those behind the scheme hope it will boost road safety, and in future it will also be able to detect tailgating.
Government figures for 2020 show that in car crashes, 23% of those killed were not wearing a seatbelt.
£500 fine
As part of the trial, the vehicle, which will be stationary at the side of the road while in use, is being trialled for three months.
Residents in Warwickshire will receive warning letters from the police, reminding them that they face fines of up to £500 for not wearing a seatbelt while driving, in addition to penalty points.
"Our advice is clear; please leave enough space, buckle up and give the road your full attention," Jeremy Phillips, National Highways head of road safety, said.
Insp Jem Mountford of Warwickshire Police said the force was "excited to see the impact" of the project.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk