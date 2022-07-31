Commonwealth Games: Leamington Spa hopes for bowls boost

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

England's Craig Bowler in action during England vs Australia in the para men's pairs

Royal Leamington Spa might be situated 30 miles from Birmingham, but it is fully embracing the spirit of the XXII Commonwealth Games as it plays host to bowlers from across the globe.

The Warwickshire town's Victoria Park is home to Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls events at Birmingham 2022, where the action is being played out on five immaculate bowls greens.

This is how Victoria Park looked before it was transformed into an international sporting arena
England's Amy Pharaoh during her match against Niue's Olivia Eunice Buckingham

Leamington Spa is no stranger to delivering major bowls championships; it hosts the Bowls England National Championships, attended by 30,000 people every year, and the Women's World Championships took place in the town in 1996 and 2004.

The sporting focus in 2022 is a timely economic boost for the town's hotels, shops and restaurants - and supports the sport's clear desire to see more people getting involved.

Residents and visitors are being encouraged by Bowls England to try bowls in the nearby Pump Room Gardens

"I very much hope that one of the lasting legacies of hosting the Commonwealth Games is for more of our community to take up bowls.

"It's probably one of the most accessible sports for all ages and abilities and totally addictive - I would thoroughly recommend it," councillor Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council said.

In 1930, lawn bowls was one of six sports featured in the inaugural British Empire Games in Hamilton, Ontario, and Bowls England is keen to see the Leamington Spa games as a springboard for significant growth.

"Everyone at Bowls England has been working incredibly hard to maximize this once-in-a-generational opportunity of a home Commonwealth Games," said chairman David Tucker.

"With 42% of over 55s in our country inactive, loneliness on the rise and growing levels of childhood obesity, we believe bowls can play a valuable role in improving the physical and mental wellbeing of our nation."

Niue's Olivia Eunice Buckingham in action against New Zealand's Katelyn Inch in the women's singles

"It's fantastic for the town.

"So many people from all over the world coming together to celebrate sport.

"We get regulars coming down for the bowls so a lot of them know the pub already, but it will bring a lot of people to us," said, Tom Atwal, general manager of The Cricketers Arms.

The arena backs on to Archery Road where temporary stands tower over a row of pretty terraced houses and a local pub

Victoria Park was opened in 1899 to mark Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee and to provide more recreation space for the growing town.

Throughout the 19th century, it was the venue for galas, military parades, flower shows and circuses.

Leamington Spa's Parade is embracing the colour and excitement surrounding the Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.

