Commonwealth Games: New £61m A46 flyover in Coventry opens
- Published
A new £61m flyover has opened on the A46 in Coventry.
Work started on the 14,000-tonne structure at Binley Junction in 2020.
It connects Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network and the opening coincides with the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Elsewhere, roadworks on the M6 between junctions four at Coleshill and five for Castle Bromwich have also been lifted to help drivers have smoother journeys around the Games' host city.
National Highways said the new flyover separated long-distance and local traffic, meaning drivers staying on the A46 would no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout.
Regional director for the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said the opening of the flyover was "a fantastic milestone" to mark the start of the Games.
"We know that people will be travelling from far and wide to come and witness sporting history and we expect the roads around the Midlands are likely to be busier than normal," he said.
"If spectators are travelling to the event by car, we'd encourage them to familiarise themselves with their route and to check the official Birmingham2022.com website before setting off."
Drivers using the A46 for the first time are being advised that there is a temporary 40mph speed limit in place with two lanes running in each direction while remaining work takes place elsewhere on the structure.
Work will continue at Binley Junction until autumn with slip road closures required during the final stages of the project.
Diversions will be in place, National Highways added.
The Games officially opened on Thursday evening.
