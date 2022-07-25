Andrew Flamson: More murder arrests over Coventry hit-and-run
Two more people have been arrested by detectives investigating a fatal hit-and run crash in Coventry.
Andrew Flamson, 40, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit on Grosvenor Road on 12 July, and died in hospital three days later.
A second man, also 40, and two children aged 15 and 16, were also hit by the same car, police said.
Two men, aged 26 and 19, are currently in custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder.
A third man, Samuel Henneberry, 61, from Coventry, appeared in court last Thursday, accused of murdering Mr Flamson.
West Midlands Police said officers were still keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash, especially if they had dashcam footage.
Police are also appealing for anyone who witnessed earlier disorder in nearby Westminster Road.
Two women who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.
