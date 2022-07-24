Boy, 14, arrested over rape of teenage girl in Warwick
A teenage boy has been arrested following reports of a rape in Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Police said it was called to woodland near Ophelia Drive in Warwick at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, following reports a teenage girl had been raped.
A 14-year-old boy, from Warwick, was later arrested on suspicion of rape.
The force said its inquiries were ongoing and detectives urged anyone with any information to come forward.
