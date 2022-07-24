Man sought after woman sexually assaulted in Rugby
- Published
CCTV images have been released by police of a man they say they want to talk to "urgently" over a sexual assault.
Warwickshire Police said the woman was on a night out when she was assaulted in Little Church Street, Rugby, at about 02:45 BST on Saturday.
She is receiving specialist support, the force said.
It urged anyone with information, or who can assist to identify the man in the images to come forward.
Det Sgt Mark Robertson from Rugby CID said: "This was a concerning incident which will understandably cause a great deal of concern in the local community.
"The man in this CCTV might have information vital to our investigation and we're keen to identify and speak to him as a matter of urgency."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk