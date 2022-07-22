'Incredulous' Warwickshire villagers lose water yet again
People living in a village have lost water for the second time in a week, leaving them "incredulous" amid hot weather.
Residents of Stockton in Warwickshire first went without this week on Tuesday, the hottest day of the year.
But a burst pipe disrupted supplies on Friday, leaving villagers frustrated it had happened again so soon - another in a long series of problems, one said.
Severn Trent Water apologised to affected customers.
Tuesday saw record temperatures of above 40C in some parts of the UK and resident Sarah Rawlinson said it had been "horrible" to be unable to wash or flush the toilet.
She added there had been about eight other occasions in the last two years where the village was left without water.
Mrs Rawlinson said people were stockpiling water bottles to protect vulnerable people during outages and children in the village had been sent home from school on three occasions in the last academic year due to a loss of water.
"I feel incredulous, to be honest, that it has happened again so soon," she said.
"It is ridiculous that they are refusing to do anything about it, or anything that is going to have any proper impact."
Severn Trent said it was called at 09:00 BST to a burst pipe in Dunchurch, which connects to the Draycote reservoir, so water supply to surrounding areas, including Stockton, were affected.
A spokesperson said: "We're working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible, also taking additional measures such as supplying extra water into the local pipe network to restore water supply to homes.
"We are very sorry for the disruption faced by our customers [on Friday], and we completely understand how upsetting it is to lose water supply."
The company added it was investigating the cause of recent burst pipes so it could make investments locally to prevent future issues.
