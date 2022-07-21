Shakespeare's first folio sells for $2.4m in New York
- Published
A 400-year-old book, known as Shakespeare's first folio, has been sold in New York for $2.4m (£2m).
Mr. William Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies, printed in 1623, is made up of 36 of the playwright's masterpieces.
It is believed that the manuscripts for popular plays Macbeth and Henry VIII would have been lost without the collection's publication.
It was sold on Thursday at a Sotheby's auction.
Labelled in the auction listing as "the most important book in English Literature" it was published seven years after the Stratford-upon-Avon writer's death.
It includes an engraved portrait of the author and poetical tributes by Ben Johnson and others.
About 750 copies of the first folio were originally printed but only 232 have survived, the auctioneer has said.
The present copy is estimated to be one of just 20 remaining in private ownership with the rest currently displayed in museums and libraries across the world.
John Heminges and Henry Condell, Shakespeare's partners in the acting company the King's Men, complied and edited the pieces as a means of preserving half of the Bard's plays.
Of the 39 plays written by Shakespeare, 18 including Antony and Cleopatra, The Tempest, Twelfth Night, Julius Caesar, The Taming of the Shrew, and All's Well that Ends Well, are known due to being a part of the folio, Sotheby's has said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk