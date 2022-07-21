Andrew Flamson: Coventry man charged with murdering pedestrian in crash
A man has been charged with murdering a pedestrian who died after a crash.
Andrew Flamson, 40, died in hospital three days after being knocked down on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July.
A second man, aged 40, and two children aged 15 and 16, were also hit by the same car, police said.
Samuel Henneberry, 61, from Coventry, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder and criminal damage. He is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday.
A 42-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, West Midlands Police added.
The second man was take to hospital with serious injuries but was said to be in a stable condition. The children did not require hospital treatment, police said.
