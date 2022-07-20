Former Herefordshire police officer to stand trial over sex assaults
A former police officer will stand trial next year accused of sexually assaulting two women while on duty.
Oliver Dines, who was a serving constable with West Mercia Police, has denied two counts of sexual assault by touching.
The 31-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences in October and November 2020 in Herefordshire.
Mr Dines, from Hereford, was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.
The allegations relate to two women he met through the course of his duties, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
The court was also told his trial, starting on 20 November 2023, was expected to last about four days.
