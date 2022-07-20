Coventry Cathedral ruins lit up for Games baton arrival
Coventry Cathedral ruins will be lit up this weekend as part of a show to welcome the Queen's Baton to the city.
The event, called Laser Light City Coventry, will allow the audience itself to control four lasers via the event's website.
BAFTA-winning artist Seb Lee-Delisle is behind the show.
The eight-minute spectacle will run continuously from 22:00 BST to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The baton's journey to Coventry is part of a symbolic relay across multiple nations ahead of the Commonwealth Games, hosted later this month by Birmingham - the baton's ultimate destination.
Mr Lee-Delisle said there would be at least another 50 lasers for the show.
"Inside the ruins is a looping laser show set to original music we have mixed especially for this, especially for Coventry," he said.
He added: "The lasers on the spire will stretch for miles and miles and miles - at least 20 miles and even up to 50 in the right conditions.
"There's obviously a lot of work behind the scenes to let the airport know and looking out for planes and stuff, but you don't have to worry about that - you just show up to the show and play with the lasers on your phone."
To control the lasers, Mr Lee-Delisle said participants needed to visit the website and click a link to take them to a queue where they wait to control either all four or one depending on how busy the site was.
"Your phone will tell you how long you have got to wait and gives you a countdown to when it's your go," he said.
Each person's turn in having real-time control of the lasers lasts about 30 to 40 seconds.
The Queen's Baton Relay arrives in Coventry at 16:40 BST on Thursday at The Alan Higgs Centre.
