Coventry primary school closes after pupils suffer heat exhaustion
- Published
A primary school was forced to close after pupils started feel ill and suffering from heat exhaustion as temperatures soared.
John Shelton Community Primary in Coventry said it had one air conditioned room and children had been using it on a rota.
But it said the extreme heat had made conditions "dangerous".
A number of other schools have shut in the West Midlands and some allowed parents to pick children up early.
The UK hit its hottest temperature on record on Tuesday, with a temperature of 40.2C recorded at Heathrow in London.
The previous record was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019 and UK has recorded its first ever red warning for heat.
John Shelton Community Primary said temperatures in the classrooms had reached 38C (100F) when it took the decision to close, with pupils expected to return on Wednesday.
It had arranged for water-activities and ice lollies to keep the children cool.
In Worcestershire, 16 schools took the decision to close for the day, because of the extreme heat and another 11 decided to close early.
In Birmingham, Braidwood School took the decision to close, along with Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury and Barr View Primary in Aldridge and West Coventry Academy.
Harborne Primary School in Birmingham opened in the morning, but decided to shut early.
In Shropshire, 14 schools either gave parents the option of an early pick-up or told them the school day would be shorter than usual, along with five schools in Herefordshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk