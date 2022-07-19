Coventry fire hydrant damage brings water supply fears
People in Coventry have been asked to stop illegally using and damaging fire hydrants.
Severn Trent Water said the issue was of particular concern during hot weather when water usage increased.
It has had several reports of hydrants being damaged in the Wood End area of the city.
The company said misuse could lead to low water pressure and interruptions in supply, causing problems for firefighters.
Severn Trent added its engineers had been subjected to "abusive and threatening" behaviour when responding to reports in the last few years.
It explained the company had been working with police on the issue and had added locking caps to hydrants.
"Sadly, these have now been vandalised," it said.
