UK heatwave: Precautions for elderly at Ullenhall care home
- Published
People living at a care home will be closely watched during the heatwave to make sure they are being kept hydrated, staff say.
Forty-seven people live at Mockley Manor, Ullenhall, Warwickshire, and many have chronic diseases.
With temperatures forecast to hit 39C in the county next week, director Sue Houldey said she was worried about her residents' health.
"I am anxious about the welfare of people," she explained.
"We have a constant supply of ice lollies, choc ices, jellies and so on, so anything that we can do to support people through this hot weather."
Previous heatwaves have seen hundreds of excess deaths and the government said one of the groups at highest risk were care home residents.
To keep cool, the body circulates extra blood to the skin which can put a strain on hearts.
At Mockley Manor, staff will record on handheld devices every drink a resident has to monitor hydration levels.
One resident, Bill Lowe, 81, said he had to take care in hot weather.
"The weather is terrible, absolutely terrible and as far as I am concerned it is something which we have to be careful of," he said.
Visitors have been urged to only attend early in the morning or late in the afternoon to keep numbers down in the hottest part of the day.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk