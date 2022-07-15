Two seriously injured in Coventry hit-and-run
- Published
Two men have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say.
West Midlands Police said at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, two groups of people were involved in an altercation on Westminster Road in Coventry.
Two men from one group walked off onto Grosvenor Road with their dog before, the force believes, they were deliberately hit by a silver Ford Mondeo.
Both men, aged 30, were taken to hospital, it added.
One man's condition is described as critical.
West Midlands Police said the dog also received serious injuries and died.
The force said it has spoken to witnesses, conducted house-to-house inquiries and is reviewing CCTV but urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk