Boy, 17, charged with Nuneaton canal towpath rape

Borough WayGoogle
The attack happened on towpath by Borough Way in Nuneaton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with raping a woman on a canal towpath.

The assault on land by Borough Way in Nuneaton was reported by a woman in her 20s on 21 June.

The accused has also been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, said Warwickshire Police.

He is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.

