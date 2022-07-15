Coventry: Hospitals given Freedom of the City for Covid fight
- Published
Hospital staff in Coventry have been celebrated for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic by being awarded the Freedom of the City.
The status has been granted to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.
It is the first non-military organisation to receive the honour, last given in 2014 to Coventry's adopted Royal Navy ship HMS Diamond.
Three hundred hospital staff gathered to mark the occasion on Thursday.
Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive officer of the trust, said he was "absolutely full of pride".
"It's a fantastic day for the hospital and all the 10,000 people who work and volunteer with us," Mr Hardy told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The award ceremony was held at Coventry Cathedral and live-streamed to the two hospitals the trust runs in Coventry and Rugby.
A plaque was presented to the trust after the City Council voted unanimously to award it Freedom of the City status.
Council Leader George Duggins paid tribute to the hospital staff whom he said did an "amazing job" combating the Covid-19 virus.
"They were on the frontline, risking their own health and safety to protect others and save lives," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk