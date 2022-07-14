Atherstone crash: Tributes paid to 'happy-go-lucky' 91-year-old
The family of a 91-year-old man who died following a three-vehicle crash say they are "truly heartbroken" by his loss in "devastating circumstances".
Michael Benn, from Hartshill, Warwickshire, died in hospital the day after the Saturday morning crash in Atherstone.
It happened at the junction of Merevale Lane and Main Road in Baxterley.
A family statement released by police described him as happy-go-lucky.
It continued: "He was taken in devastating circumstances that have left us with heavy hearts."
The force is asking for any witnesses to come forward.
