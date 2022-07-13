Down's syndrome campaigner fights abortion ruling
Abortion law, which allows foetuses with Down's Syndromes to be aborted up until birth, impacts the self-worth of disabled people, a court has heard.
Heidi Crowter, from Coventry, who has the condition, has challenged the legislation saying it was unlawfully discriminatory.
On Wednesday, the case was reconsidered by the Court of Appeal.
In England, Wales and Scotland, there is a 24-week time limit on having an abortion but terminations are allowed up until birth if there is "a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped". This includes the Down's syndrome condition.
Jason Coppell QC, representing Ms Crowter and others, said the effect is to stereotype life as a disabled or seriously handicapped person as not worth living and as having less life value than an able-bodied person.
He said the language used in the act was considered by some to be offensive and unacceptable.
Speaking to Sky News ahead of the hearing, Ms Crowter, 27, said: "In 2022, we live in a society where disabled people are valued equally after birth but not in the womb.
"I hope that the judges will agree with me that this law is discrimination and needs to be changed."
The case was initially brought by Ms Crowter with Maire Lea-Wilson, 33, from west London, whose son Aidan has Down's syndrome, and a child with Down's syndrome, identified only as A.
The appeal hearing, before Lord Justice Underhill, Lady Justice Thirlwall and Lord Justice Peter Jackson, is expected to take one day.
