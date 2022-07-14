Heatwave: Gritters mobilised to stop the roads from melting
- Published
There might be a heatwave going on but gritters are set to make an appearance on the roads once more.
A fleet in Warwickshire is poised to tackle potential risks to carriageways after the Met Office issued an extreme heat warning.
Busy roads may be damaged when air temperatures reach 30C (86F), the county council said.
To avoid this, stone dust will be spread to soak up excess tar and help stop the roads from melting.
The Met Office's amber alert will run from Saturday until Tuesday - temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday, with highs of 36C (96.8F) forecast.
Residents across the county have been warned that while the work may look unusual, it is an "essential and official activity".
All incidences of stone dust being used on roads will be accompanied by roadside signage making motorists aware.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk