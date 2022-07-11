UK heatwave: Hot tracks blamed for West Midlands rail disruption
Rail passengers are facing disruption to some services, with an operator blaming hot tracks.
Some trains between Stratford-Upon-Avon in Warwickshire and Kidderminster in Worcestershire would be cancelled on Monday, West Midlands Railway said.
High track temperatures meant fewer trains could run due to a speed restriction, the firm added.
The disruption is expected to last until about 20:00 BST, affecting services in both directions.
Passengers who were delayed would be compensated, the operator said.
Temperatures in the West Midlands are expected to reach about 30C (84F) on Monday.
Direct sunshine can cause steel rails to become 20C hotter than the air temperature, according to Network Rail.
Temporary speed restrictions are introduced during hot weather as slower trains put lower forces on the track and reduce risk of buckling.
