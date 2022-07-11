Leamington Spa: Man 'attacked as lay unconscious'
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a "vicious" assault in which the victim was knocked unconscious and reportedly attacked while "defenceless" on the ground.
The male victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with head injuries following the incident on Warwick Street in Leamington Spa on Sunday.
The injuries are not thought to be serious.
Warwickshire Police said he was fortunate not to be more gravely hurt.
"This was a vicious assault," said a force spokesperson, adding witnesses reported the victim continued to be assaulted "as he lay defenceless".
A 38-year-old man from Warwick was arrested shortly after the attack, which happened between 03:10 and 03:30 BST.
He has been bailed while the police investigation continues.
