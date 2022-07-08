Warwickshire women plan for monthly ambulance trip to Ukraine
A group of women are planning to drive an ambulance packed with medical supplies every month to help with the aid effort in Ukraine.
The volunteers, from Warwickshire, have already taken five ambulances and a sports utility vehicle under the Ambulance Aid project.
Medical Aid Ukraine, which has stocked ambulances, said it was looking for funds.
Dr Tania Hebert stated aid was "even more needed than ever".
The doctor in Warwickshire, from Medical Aid Ukraine, who is taking across aid to the country, said: "A lot of the supply chains are still not working.
"A lot of the aid that was delivered at the start of the war has now been used, so they are running out of stuff everywhere.
"We're trying to fundraise to send over more ambulances in the next few months."
Asked what it was like driving to Ukraine, Nicola Edwards, from Ambulance Aid, said: "We're just full of adrenaline."
She added: "We get there, it's the most humbling experience and the gratitude from the locals is absolutely superb, so it makes all those thousands of miles worth it."
BBC programme Holby City has donated an ambulance, which has needed some repairs before it will go to Ukraine.
Tor Wilkes, from Ambulance Aid, said it would be filled with "critical medical supplies".
She stated that in another ambulance it took out there were supplies that were "genuinely going to save lives and change lives".
Ms Wilkes added: "They're going to be able to keep their vision. They're going to be able to keep their limbs."
