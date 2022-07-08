Warwick: Partnership sought to develop hydrogen fuel plant
- Published
A local authority is looking for a commercial partner to develop a hydrogen fuel production facility.
A site close to the M40 in Warwickshire has been identified for the plant and Warwick District Council has agreed that up to £50,000 should be set aside to set up the prospective partnership.
A council report said the plant could bring commercial benefits.
But the authority added the partnership was needed because "we are not the experts in the business".
The preferred site for the facility would be close to Greys Mallory, between junctions 13 and 14 of the motorway, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A depot on Warwick's Stratford Road and Harbury Lane playing fields are also being considered.
Councillor Alan Rhead, the portfolio holder for climate change, said the plant could "offer significant benefits to this district, not only in terms of decarbonisation, which is an important part of our climate action, but also commercial benefits".
But he added: "We are not the experts in the business and will be looking at a partner or partners who are capable of using their experience."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk