Rainbow mural to celebrate NHS day unveiled in Coventry
- Published
More than 6,000 people have helped create a giant mural for the NHS with their thumb prints.
The mural, which is 14ft (4.2m) wide and 7ft (2.1m) tall, has been put outside University Hospital in Coventry.
Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid jab, unveiled the creation to mark NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day.
The 92-year-old said it was an "honour" to be part of the project.
The colourful design aims to give a "thumbs up" to NHS workers.
"I would have done it all over again," said Ms Keenan.
Children as young as two years-old and adults in their 80s picked their favourite colour and placed their thumb on to the rainbow arch to show support for emergency services across the country.
Lord Mayor of Coventry, Councillor Kevin Maton, and staff at the hospital were among those who put their thumb prints on the design.
