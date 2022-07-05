'Level of violence' against girls alarms Nuneaton police
The level of violence against women and girls seen in a spate of incidents in Nuneaton is "very concerning", police say.
The Warwickshire force, investigating a series of attacks including rape, said there was a higher call rate to police on Monday 27 June than New Year's Eve.
The public would be seeing more of a visible police presence, the force pledged.
It added it had been working to ensure street lighting was left on.
Det Ch Insp Suzanne Baker described as "unprecedented" last month's calls spike and said: "[It is] very concerning some of the incident that we've seen in Nuneaton over the last week in terms of the level of violence against women and girls."
She said crime had gone up across the country and "policing currently is trying to understand that".
Boys arrested
Four separate incidents in Nuneaton between 21 June and 27 June were being treated as linked, police said.
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incidents that included attacks and robberies against three teenage girls and a woman in her 40s.
In three of the crimes, the victims were approached by a group, and during one of the confrontations, police said, a girl was "assaulted" by a "bladed item", leaving her with a stomach injury thought to not be life-threatening.
In other incidents in the town, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman in her 20s was attacked on 28 June as she walked along a path by Borough Way.
Additionally, a woman in her 40s was raped in the early hours of Sunday. She was attacked by a man wearing a high-vis vest in Bermuda Village.
Street lighting
A man has also been charged with assault and choking following an attack on a teenage girl on Queen Elizabeth Road on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Baker explained unrelated policing demands in other parts of Warwickshire had diverted resources there, but said: "On the back of what's happened over the last few weeks, we are now putting our resources back into Nuneaton so that people will see more of a visible uniform policing presence in that area."
She added "we have been working with the local council to ensure that the street lighting is left on", so "this should assist in terms of women and girls going about their daily business".
