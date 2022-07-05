DHL to build new delivery depot in Coventry
Logistics firm DHL has announced plans for the expansion and creation of depots across the UK.
The firm said it was going to invest £190m creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK and expanding 20 sites, creating 3,500 jobs.
Half of the money will be used on a new hub south of Coventry airport.
Its chief financial officer said the investment would help the company take advantage of future market growth.
Once built, the SEGRO Park Coventry Gateway will hold up to 500,000 items per day and more than 600 new jobs in administration and manufacturing are expected to be created.
The German firm said the investment formed part of £482m plans to expand its UK e-commerce operation, DHL Parcel UK.
It comes after the company has seen a 40% rise in volumes since the start of 2020, following a boom in its e-commerce division.
Peter Fuller, chief financial officer of DHL Parcel UK, said: "This investment is a real demonstration of the excellent work our people and partners have delivered over the past two years to get us to the level of growth where major expansion is required to meet customer demand.
"E-commerce is going to continue to shape the world around us."
