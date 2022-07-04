Man jailed for torching car linked to Coventry gang murder
A man has been sentenced after torching a car in a bid to destroy evidence of its links to a murder.
West Midlands Police said Otis Collier, 20, was seen on CCTV running away from the scene of a burning Volkswagen Golf used in the drive-by killing of Abdul Xasan in Coventry on 13 March 2020.
Two men were previously jailed for life for the murder amid "gang warfare".
At Birmingham Crown Court, Collier was sentenced to four years' detention in a young offenders institution.
The force said Collier was already serving a nine-year sentence for unrelated matters, with the latest sentence to run consecutively.
Mr Xasan was shot twice in the back as he walked on Harnall Lane, Hillfields, and died in the street.
Police said killers, Riaz Ahmed and Carren Monga, were linked to the C2 gang in Coventry, while Mr Xasan - who was arrested just days before his death for possessing an imitation gun - was connected to rival group RB7.
The sentencing judge in the case said the murder had occurred during "gang warfare" in the city, which broke out after 16-year-old Jaydon James was killed in 2018.
Police said inquiries found Collier, formerly of Coventry, had agreed to meet Ahmed shortly after the shooting.
The force said it also found phone calls between the pair before the car was set on fire.
Collier claimed it was a conversation about the sale of a bike but the force said it believed the pair were arranging for the car to be torched.
Police added they found a folder on Collier's phone called "for my eyes only" which contained images of two people in balaclavas inside a stolen VW Golf taken minutes before the car was destroyed.
Shotgun cartridges found in the burned-out shell were also matched by ballistics experts to spent cartridges recovered from the murder scene.
Collier had denied assisting offenders but was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 June.
During his sentencing at the same court the following day, he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181.
Det Sgt Steve Parkes said: "Collier was trying to help two gang members get away with murder - he plotted to try and destroy vital evidence. Ultimately he failed.
"Anyone who associates themselves with gangs risks being killed or seriously injured, or spending much of their life behind bars."
